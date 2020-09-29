Home

Gubbiotti Funeral Home, LLC
1030 Wyoming Avenue
Exeter, PA 18643
570-654-8931
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 2, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Anthony of Padua Church
224 Memorial St.
Exeter, PA

Service
Friday, Oct. 2, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Anthony of Padua Church
224 Memorial St.
Exeter, PA

Evelyn L. Naples


1932 - 2020
Evelyn L. Naples Obituary

Evelyn L. Naples, 87, of West Pittston, passed away Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Post Acute Medical Specialty Hospital, Wilkes-Barre.

Born in Kingston on Oct. 30, 1932, Evelyn was the daughter of the late Charles J. Sr. and Angela Mazzarella Naples.

She was a graduate of Exeter High School and worked for 48 years as an administrative assistant for Sordoni Construction Services Inc.

Evelyn was a member at St. Anthony of Padua Church of St. Barbara Parish, Exeter.

She was also a member of the Cosmopolitan Senior Citizens Club and St. Anthony's Travel Club.

She lived in her childhood home in Exeter for most of her life, until she moved to West Pittston five years ago.

In addition to her parents, Evelyn is preceded in death by her sister, Joanne T. Naples; her brothers, Samuel M. Naples and Charles J. Naples Jr.; and her sister-in-law, Carolyn Daileda Naples.

Evelyn is survived by her sister-in-law, Sylvia Nieczykowski Naples; eight nieces and nephews; 19 great-nieces and great-nephews; and four great-great-nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at St. Anthony of Padua Church, 224 Memorial St., Exeter.

A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m. in the church with the Rev. Michael Finn, pastor, as celebrant.

Interment will be in St. Cecilia's Cemetery, Schooley Avenue, Exeter.

Arrangements are in the care of Gubbiotti Funeral Home LLC, 1030 Wyoming Ave., Exeter.

CDC guidelines will be followed by the funeral home and church, including the wearing of facial coverings and following social distancing practices.

To send the family an expression of sympathy or an online condolence, please visit www.gubbiottifh.com.

Memorial donations, if desired, may be made to the , or a tree may be purchased from our floral store to be planted in memory of Evelyn Naples.


