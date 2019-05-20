Evelyn L. Puscavage of Wilkes-Barre passed away Saturday, May 18, 2019, at her home.
Born Feb. 12, 1946, in Taylor, she was a daughter of the late Charles and Betty Harris Hoover.
Evelyn attended Pittston Area schools and was employed by Suburban Publishers, Exeter, until its closing.
Evelyn's passion was playing bingo, especially at Swoyersville Hose Company 2, but most of all she adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and enjoyed spending time with her family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles, on July 21, 2018; sister, Mary Hoover, Dolores Hoover, Albert Pallando; and infant sister, Elizabeth Ann Hoover; and infant brother, Charles Hoover.
Surviving are her daughters, Evelyn Banta and her husband, Hank, Dallas; Charlotte Schmidt and her husband, Bryan, Wilkes-Barre; and Anna Puscavage and her fiancé, Nick Tsigounis, Plymouth; son, Charles Puscavage Jr. and his wife, Wendy, Bear Creek; 30 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; sister, Helen Edwards, Elmhurst; brother-in-law, Leo Puscavage, Scranton; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Jendrzejewski Funeral Home, 21 N. Meade St., Wilkes-Barre. Interment will follow in Pittston Cemetery. Family and friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 20, 2019