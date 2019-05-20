Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Evelyn L. Puscavage. View Sign Service Information Jendrzejewski Funeral Home 21 N Meade St Wilkes Barre , PA 18702 (570)-822-5095 Send Flowers Obituary

Evelyn L. Puscavage of Wilkes-Barre passed away Saturday, May 18, 2019, at her home.



Born Feb. 12, 1946, in Taylor, she was a daughter of the late Charles and Betty Harris Hoover.



Evelyn attended Pittston Area schools and was employed by Suburban Publishers, Exeter, until its closing.



Evelyn's passion was playing bingo, especially at Swoyersville Hose Company 2, but most of all she adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and enjoyed spending time with her family.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles, on July 21, 2018; sister, Mary Hoover, Dolores Hoover, Albert Pallando; and infant sister, Elizabeth Ann Hoover; and infant brother, Charles Hoover.



Surviving are her daughters, Evelyn Banta and her husband, Hank, Dallas; Charlotte Schmidt and her husband, Bryan, Wilkes-Barre; and Anna Puscavage and her fiancé, Nick Tsigounis, Plymouth; son, Charles Puscavage Jr. and his wife, Wendy, Bear Creek; 30 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; sister, Helen Edwards, Elmhurst; brother-in-law, Leo Puscavage, Scranton; and several nieces and nephews.



Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Jendrzejewski Funeral Home, 21 N. Meade St., Wilkes-Barre. Interment will follow in Pittston Cemetery. Family and friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

Evelyn L. Puscavage of Wilkes-Barre passed away Saturday, May 18, 2019, at her home.Born Feb. 12, 1946, in Taylor, she was a daughter of the late Charles and Betty Harris Hoover.Evelyn attended Pittston Area schools and was employed by Suburban Publishers, Exeter, until its closing.Evelyn's passion was playing bingo, especially at Swoyersville Hose Company 2, but most of all she adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and enjoyed spending time with her family.She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles, on July 21, 2018; sister, Mary Hoover, Dolores Hoover, Albert Pallando; and infant sister, Elizabeth Ann Hoover; and infant brother, Charles Hoover.Surviving are her daughters, Evelyn Banta and her husband, Hank, Dallas; Charlotte Schmidt and her husband, Bryan, Wilkes-Barre; and Anna Puscavage and her fiancé, Nick Tsigounis, Plymouth; son, Charles Puscavage Jr. and his wife, Wendy, Bear Creek; 30 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; sister, Helen Edwards, Elmhurst; brother-in-law, Leo Puscavage, Scranton; and several nieces and nephews.Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Jendrzejewski Funeral Home, 21 N. Meade St., Wilkes-Barre. Interment will follow in Pittston Cemetery. Family and friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Published in Citizens' Voice on May 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Citizens Voice Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close