Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kizis-Lokuta Funeral Home
134 Church St
Pittston, PA 18640
(570) 654-4271
Resources
More Obituaries for Evelyn DeFaveri
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Evelyn M. DeFaveri

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Evelyn M. DeFaveri Obituary
Evelyn M. DeFaveri, a life resident of Exeter, passed away Monday, May 25, 2020, in the comfort and dignity of her home at the age of 93.

The last remaining member of the family of the late Samuel and Mary Karosa Abromavage, Evelyn was predeceased by her brother Samuel; and her sister Rosalie (Kizis).

Evelyn was a kind, generous and caring soul, known for the warm welcome and hospitality she extended to family and friends alike - without exception. Her famous declaration, "The door is always open," will be remembered fondly by many.

Though she worked outside the home, Evelyn's primary role was as a homemaker in addition to being a devoted wife, loving mother and an adoring grandmother.

Evelyn was preceded in death by her son, Jack DeFaveri, in 1981; and her husband, John DeFaveri, in 2001.

She is survived by her daughter, Romayne Grangereau, who resided with her; son David (Amy) DeFaveri, Marietta, Ga.; and four grandsons, Jonathan DeFaveri; Matthew (Samantha) DeFaveri; Benjamin (Lisa) Grangereau; and Simon Grangereau; as well as nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.

Funeral services will be private.

A celebration of life is to be scheduled at a later date. Notification will be provided.

Arrangements are being coordinated by Kizis-Lokuta Funeral Home, Pittston.

To send the family an expression of sympathy or a condolence, please visit www.gubbiottifh.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Evelyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -