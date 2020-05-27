|
|
Evelyn M. DeFaveri, a life resident of Exeter, passed away Monday, May 25, 2020, in the comfort and dignity of her home at the age of 93.
The last remaining member of the family of the late Samuel and Mary Karosa Abromavage, Evelyn was predeceased by her brother Samuel; and her sister Rosalie (Kizis).
Evelyn was a kind, generous and caring soul, known for the warm welcome and hospitality she extended to family and friends alike - without exception. Her famous declaration, "The door is always open," will be remembered fondly by many.
Though she worked outside the home, Evelyn's primary role was as a homemaker in addition to being a devoted wife, loving mother and an adoring grandmother.
Evelyn was preceded in death by her son, Jack DeFaveri, in 1981; and her husband, John DeFaveri, in 2001.
She is survived by her daughter, Romayne Grangereau, who resided with her; son David (Amy) DeFaveri, Marietta, Ga.; and four grandsons, Jonathan DeFaveri; Matthew (Samantha) DeFaveri; Benjamin (Lisa) Grangereau; and Simon Grangereau; as well as nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.
Funeral services will be private.
A celebration of life is to be scheduled at a later date. Notification will be provided.
Arrangements are being coordinated by Kizis-Lokuta Funeral Home, Pittston.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 27, 2020