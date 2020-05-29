|
Evelyn M. Hummer, 84, of Hanover Twp., passed away peacefully Tuesday, May 26, 2020, with her daughter by her side.
Evelyn was born July 3, 1935, and lived a life full of love and service. She was the daughter of the late Mathew and Gertrude Davison, Plymouth, and James and Esther Brennan, Plymouth.
Evelyn graduated from Plymouth High School, which she was always so proud of and reminisced about often. She worked in the service industry as a server at The Spa and Boston Store and is a proud retiree of King's College dining services where she loved meeting friends in the "Gold Room."
Evelyn was preceded in death by siblings, Mathew, William, Cecelia and Gertrude.
Evelyn's beloved husband of 50 years, Francis, passed away in March 2011, and she is at peace now that they are together again.
Evelyn's pride and joy were her family. She spent her entire life taking care of them and was full of pure joy seeing them walk into a room. Her most cherished moments were family gatherings, camping, holidays and attending her grandchildren's events. Being blessed with grandchildren and a great-granddaughter were her greatest accomplishments. Being "Grammy" was her true calling in life.
Surviving are her children, Anthony and his wife, Yvonne, Hanover Twp.; Margaret Kane and her husband, Michael, Hanover Twp.; Lisa Pugh and her husband, Joseph, Wilkes-Barre; grandchildren, Amy Kane Konetski and her husband, Ryan, Hanover Twp.; Alison Kane Velesz and her husband, Nicholas, Albuquerque, N.M.; James Hummer, Jenkins Twp.; Katie Hummer, Hanover Twp.; Nicholas and Cecelia Pugh, Wilkes-Barre; and great-granddaughter, Morrigan Konetski.
Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, a private service will be held at the convenience of the family.
Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp.
Arrangements are in the care of George A. Strish Inc. Funeral Home, 105 N. Main St., Ashley.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to . Memorial donations can be sent to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Memorial donations can be made at .
A celebration of Evelyn's life will be held at a date to be announced.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 29, 2020