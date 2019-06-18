Evelyn Pauline Baranski Childs of Washington, D.C., passed away Thursday, May 30, 2019, at Forest Hills Skilled Nursing Facility, Washington, D.C.



She was born April 8, 1928, in Nanticoke, the daughter of the late Stanley A. Baranski and Agnes Radomski Baranski.



Evelyn graduated from Hanover Twp. High School in 1948. She then attended Nesbitt Hospital, Kingston, where she earned her RN, and Catholic University in Washington, D.C., where she received her Bachelor of Science degree in nursing. During her nursing career, she worked as a general nurse, community nurse and school nurse in Pennsylvania, New York and Washington, D.C. Throughout her life, she was a recognized ceramic artist working from her home studio, where she designed and created ceramics under the name "Eva."



Evelyn was active in her community. She was a member of the solidarity group of Blessed Sacrament Church, helping to promote events for charitable organizations. She was a volunteer as a docent at the National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C., for 25 years.



Her husband, Pierre Paul Childs, passed away June 22, 1993. He was a noted architect in the D.C. area for many years. Evelyn continued to live in the home Paul designed and they built in the early 1970s in northwest D.C. Evelyn and Paul traveled the world studying art and architecture in their leisure time.



Evelyn is survived by her brother, Dr. Edward J. Baranski and wife, Georgine, Gettysburg. Also surviving are nephew, Edward J. Baranski Jr. and wife, Connie, Lakeland, Fla. and their children, Edward Joseph III and Erica; Marc H. Baranski and wife, Lynn, Princeton, N.J., and their children, Marc Jr. and Josephine; and Evelyn's niece, Anne Baranski Perkins and husband, Brian Perkins, also of Lakeland, Fla.



Professional services are entrusted to Robert A. Pumphrey Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday in the chapel of the Shrine of the Most Blessed Sacrament, 3630 Quesada St., NW, Washington, D.C.



Burial services are at noon Saturday in St. Mary's Cemetery, Wilkes-Barre.



Memorial contributions may be made to Shrine of the Most Blessed Sacrament at the above address.



Condolences may be offered at www.pumphreyfuneralhome.com. Published in Citizens' Voice on June 18, 2019