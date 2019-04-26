Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Evelyn R. McHenry Coombs. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Evelyn R. McHenry Coombs, 91, formerly of Huntington Mills, died at Bonham Nursing Center, Register, at 9:40 a.m. on Thursday, April 25, 2019, where she was a guest since February 2015.



Born in Town Hill on May 1, 1927, she was a daughter of the late Robert C. and Daisy Mae Cotterman McHenry. She was a life resident of Huntington Twp., Luzerne County, and a 1945 graduate of the former Huntington Mills High School.



Evelyn was employed by the Northwest Area School District for 40 years, retiring in 2004. She was involved in transportation and as a courier for the school district.



She was a member of Town Hill United Methodist Church.



Evelyn enjoyed yard work and caring for her lawn.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Richard McHenry, Donald R. McHenry and Sheldon McHenry; and by a sister, Dorothy M. "Dottie" Long.



She is survived by a daughter, Sandra A. Robbins, Dallas; a son, Rodney A. Coombs, Shickshinny; three grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; a sister, Lois Moss, Town Hill; and a number of nieces and nephews.



Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday in Town Hill United Methodist Church, 417 Town Hill Road, Shickshinny, with the Rev. Michael T. Bodek, officiating. Interment will follow in Scott Cemetery, Waterton. Friends may call from 10 a.m. until the service Monday in the church.



Friends may remember Evelyn with a contribution to Town Hill United Methodist Church.



Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Dean W. Kriner Inc. Funeral Home, Benton.



