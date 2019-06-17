Home

POWERED BY

Services
Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc.
2386 SR 118
Hunlock Creek, PA 18621
(570) 477-2500
Resources
More Obituaries for Faith Dinger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Faith Lois Dinger

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Faith Lois Dinger Obituary
Faith Lois Dinger, 85, of Lake Twp., passed away peacefully Saturday, June 15, 2019.

She was born in the former Nesbitt Hospital, Kingston, on May 4, 1934, and was the daughter of the late Russell and Elsie Sorber Hoover.

Faith graduated from the former Lake-Noxen High School in 1952 and graduated as a registered nurse from the Nesbitt School of Nursing in 1956. Her nursing career took her to Florida, Kentucky, New York, Alaska and Pennsylvania, with Alaska being her favorite. Faith was a lifelong active member of the former Outlet Free Methodist Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, Ellis and Warren Hoover; and sister, Joyce Hoover.

Faith is survived by her husband of 63 years, LaMar; son, Kirk Dinger (Debbie); daughter, Kim Engle (Les); grandchildren, Jen, Chris, Dana and Micah; great-grandchildren, Maddox, Grayson, Theo and Solomon; nine nieces; and nine nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday from Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc., state Routes 29 and 118, Pikes Creek.

Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Interment will be in Chestnut Grove Cemetery, Loyalville.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the church of the donor's choice.

Condolences can be made at clswansonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on June 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now