Faith Lois Dinger, 85, of Lake Twp., passed away peacefully Saturday, June 15, 2019.



She was born in the former Nesbitt Hospital, Kingston, on May 4, 1934, and was the daughter of the late Russell and Elsie Sorber Hoover.



Faith graduated from the former Lake-Noxen High School in 1952 and graduated as a registered nurse from the Nesbitt School of Nursing in 1956. Her nursing career took her to Florida, Kentucky, New York, Alaska and Pennsylvania, with Alaska being her favorite. Faith was a lifelong active member of the former Outlet Free Methodist Church.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, Ellis and Warren Hoover; and sister, Joyce Hoover.



Faith is survived by her husband of 63 years, LaMar; son, Kirk Dinger (Debbie); daughter, Kim Engle (Les); grandchildren, Jen, Chris, Dana and Micah; great-grandchildren, Maddox, Grayson, Theo and Solomon; nine nieces; and nine nephews.



Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday from Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc., state Routes 29 and 118, Pikes Creek.



Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.



Interment will be in Chestnut Grove Cemetery, Loyalville.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the church of the donor's choice.



Published in Citizens' Voice on June 17, 2019