Home

POWERED BY

Services
Snowdon Funeral Home
140 N Main St
Shavertown, PA 18708
(570) 675-3333
Calling hours
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
5:00 PM
Snowdon Funeral Home
140 N Main St
Shavertown, PA 18708
View Map
Graveside service
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Chapel Lawn Memorial Park
4115 Memorial Highway
Dallas, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Faye Tenenbaum
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Faye Tenenbaum

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Faye Tenenbaum Obituary
Faye Tenenbaum, 72, of Lake Silkworth, passed Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, peacefully and surrounded by her devoted family.

Born in Nanticoke, she was the loving daughter of the late Walter J. and Dorothy Price Stegonshek.

Faye was a wonderful, compassionate, and inspiring business leader. As a founder and officer of Tenenbaum's Travel, Kingdom Tours and most recently New York City Vacations, Inc., she was instrumental to their success. Her dedication, hard work, and tireless efforts earned her recognition of one of the Top Twenty-Five Business Women of Northeastern Pennsylvania, of which she was very proud.

Along with being a brilliant and innovative businesswoman, Faye was an incredible source of light, kindness, and support to her entire family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters Dolores Hall and Suzanne Hillard.

Surviving are her three children, Bethany, William, and Jonathan, along with Jonathan's wife, Elizabeth Tenenbaum, and sons, Jackson and Brayden; former spouse and business partner, Barry Tenenbaum; sisters Mary Krubitzer, Nanticoke; Dona Miller, Shavertown; Dorothy Ostrowski, Florida; and brother Martin Stegonshek, Florida.

Faye was best known for her love of family, music, and her home, and her welcoming smile and warm, positive personality. She will be deeply missed by so many.

A graveside funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Chapel Lawn Memorial Park, 4115 Memorial Highway, Dallas.

As a celebration of Faye's radiant life, friends may call from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Monday at Harold C. Snowdon Funeral Home, Inc. 140 N. Main Street, Shavertown. Floral tributes may be also sent to the funeral home.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Aug. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Faye's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now