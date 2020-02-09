|
|
Felicia Dominique Weidow King, 44, joined her Lord and savior Jesus Christ after a long battle with kidney disease on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Dominick and Tillie Alaimo; father, Robert Weidow Sr.; and step-father, Thurman Jones.
Surviving are her beloved and devoted husband, Daniel King; mother, Phyllis Alaimo Weidow Jones; brother, Robert Weidow Jr. and his wife, Renee; brother, Jeremiyah Jones; sister, Shaliyah Jones and her partner, Jerry Vitale Jr.; niece and nephews, Mackenzie, Dylan and Robert Weidow III.
In honor of her life there will be a memorial celebration for family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that monetary contributions be made to assist with the funeral and memorial expenses. Remaining monies will be donated to Felicia's - the Lupus Foundation of America.
Condolences can be sent to the family at: www.eblakecollins.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Feb. 9, 2020