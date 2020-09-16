Home

McLaughlin's - The Family Funeral Service
142 South Washington Street
Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701
(570) 823-4567
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Sep. 15, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
McLaughlin's - The Family Funeral Service
142 South Washington Street
Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701
Felicia Holmes, 41, of Wilkes-Barre, died Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

Born Oct. 23, 1978, in Wilkes-Barre, she was a daughter of Louise Williams Holmes and the late Ray Daniel Holmes.

A 1997 graduate of GAR Memorial High School, Felicia earned her associate degree from Bloomsburg University.

Felicia was involved in sales management with Frontier Communications for several years. Her entrepreneurial spirit led her to owning and operating the Poplar Inn and, more recently, a partnership in Sugar Kraze, a bakery and candy shop.

Felicia will be greatly missed by her son, Joshua Goodwin; mother, Louise Holmes; brother, Ray Holmes Jr.; stepsisters, Diane Harris; and Sherry Ann Freeman; nieces and nephews, Aahliya, Ronnie, Shaquana, Javoris, Santoria, Dominique, Tannesha, Dasia, Daquesha, Deonate and Jabar; uncle, Kenneth Mark; aunt, Carolyn Branch; cousins, Gabrielle Branch; Duval Branch; Deandra Mark; Brandon Krout; Ondrell Reddittand; and other family and friends.

A celebration of Felicia's life will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Friday at McLaughlin's, 142 S. Washington St., Wilkes-Barre.

Mask and social distancing protocols will be in effect.

Memories and condolences may be shared with Felicia's family at www.celebrateherlife.com.


