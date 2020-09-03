Home

Davis Dinelli Funeral Home
170 E Broad St
Nanticoke, PA 18634
(570) 735-5370
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 4, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Service
Friday, Sep. 4, 2020
10:00 AM
Felix A. "The Rock" Kremski Jr.


1946 - 2020
Felix A. "The Rock" Kremski Jr. Obituary

Felix A. "The Rock" Kremski Jr., 74, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at his home in Nanticoke.

Born May 7, 1946, in Nanticoke, he was a son of the late Felix Kremski Sr. and the late Victoria Wanda Dlugoszewski. He attended school in the Nanticoke area and spent his life helping others in any way he could.

Felix was well known throughout Nanticoke, as "The Rock," but beneath that hard layer was the kindest heart. He loved to travel, socialize and was a friend to all. Felix also loved to shop and buy gifts for others. Some of his most memorable days were spent at the casino with his friend, Tommy. He will always be known for having a big heart and loving his family. He was especially proud of his granddaughter.

Felix was preceded in death by his brothers, Martin and John Kremski; and his sister-in-law, Carol Kremski.

Surviving is his son, Richard Wright and his fiancée, Brenda, Cressona; and granddaughter, Ellyn; stepson, Rodney Wright, West Nanticoke; a sister, Dorothy Ferro and husband, Dominick, Ashley; brothers, Anthony Kremski, wife, Gloria, Hunlock Creek; and Joseph Kremski, Wapwallopen; sisters-in-law, Cynthia Kremski, Nuangola; and Mary Jane Wido Kremski, Hunlock Creek; several nieces and nephews; as well as, many great-nieces and great-nephews.

Family and friends are invited to call for viewing and visitation from 9 to 10 a.m. Friday at Davis-Dinelli Funeral Home, 170 E. Broad St., Nanticoke. A blessing service will begin at 10 a.m. with the Rev. Vincent Dang, pastor of St. Leo's/Holy Rosary Parish, Ashley, officiating.

Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp.

Felix will live on in our hearts. He will be dearly missed and always loved by his family members and countless friends.

To leave the family a condolence or expression of sympathy, please visit www.dinellifuneralhome.com.


