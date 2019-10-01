|
Feryn Conkey O'Donnell, 85, of Duryea and formerly of Avoca, passed away Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at Wesley Village Nursing Center, Pittston.
She was born in Avoca on Oct. 12, 1933, and was the daughter of the late James and Laura Dockett Conkey.
She was a member of Moosic United Methodist Church and a graduate of Avoca High School. For many years, she resided in New Jersey and worked as a secretary in education.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers and sisters.
Feryn's friend, Donna, would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff of Wesley Village for the excellent care that was giving to Feryn over the years. She will be dearly missed by her friend, Donna.
Funeral services will be private and will be held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are made by Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc., 255 McAlpine St., Duryea.
Condolences may be made to www.kiesingerfuneralservices.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Oct. 1, 2019