Hugh B. Hughes & Son Inc.
1044 Wyoming Ave
Forty Fort, PA 18704
(570) 288-9341
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 7, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 7, 2020
St. Aloysius at St. Robert Bellarmine Church
Wilkes-Barre, PA
View Map
Interment
Following Services
St. Mary's Cemetery
Swoyersville, PA
View Map
Dr. Filomena C. Costantino-Covert "Mena," 53, of Shavertown, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at home.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Covert, on Aug. 12, 2019; and her parents, Saverio and Eugenia Costantino.

She is survived by her son, Joshua; her stepson, Eric Covert and his wife, Chrissy, and their daughter, Ava Ann, Mountain Top; her sister, Teresa Belles, Hanover Twp.; her brother, Patrick Costantino, Wilkes-Barre; her goddaughter/niece, Sara Belles, Hanover Twp.; and aunts, uncles and cousins.

Filomena was born and raised in Wilkes-Barre. She graduated from Bishop Hoban High School in 1984; earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Bloomsburg University; earned a Master of Science degree from Marywood University; and earned her doctorate of education from Temple University in 2008.

Filomena was inspired by educating others. She taught in the math department of Bishop Hafey High School, Hazleton; Bishop Hoban High School, Wilkes-Barre; Plains Jr. High School, Plains Twp.; James Coughlin High School, Wilkes-Barre. After teaching for several years, she became the director of curriculum at the Luzerne County Intermediate Unit.

Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Hugh B. Hughes & Son, Inc., 1044 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort. Due to the ongoing pandemic, restrictions have been put in place by the CDC and the Pennsylvania Department of Health. Those attending the visitation at the funeral home or the funeral mass, please follow the practice of social distancing and masks are required.

A private Mass will be held Friday in St. Aloysius at St. Robert Bellarmine Church, Wilkes-Barre. The interment will be held in St. Mary's Cemetery, Swoyersville, following the funeral Mass.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Teresa Beles for PA529 College Savings Plan for Joshua. Please make check payable to Teresa Beles.

For information or to send the family a condolence, please visit the funeral home website at hughbhughes.com.


