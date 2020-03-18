Home

Kearney Funeral Home, Inc.
173 E. Green Street
Nanticoke, PA 18634
(570) 735-0150
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Kearney Funeral Home, Inc.
173 E. Green Street
Nanticoke, PA 18634
Service
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
10:30 AM
Kearney Funeral Home, Inc.
173 E. Green Street
Nanticoke, PA 18634
Flavia Pollick Obituary
Flavia Pollick, 95, of West Nanticoke, passed away Monday, March 16, 2020, at Plymouth Manor Personal Care Center.

Born in Nanticoke, she was the daughter of the late Rinaldo and Anna DiVirgilio Tiberi.

Mrs. Pollick was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving during World War II. She loved her family and was a devoted wife and mother.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Brad Campbell; brother, Primio Tiberi; sisters, Mary Epperson; Josephine Roberts; Louise Kendreth; and Laura-Nita Tearpock.

Surviving are her husband, Anthony Pollick; sister-in-law, Diana Hains; stepson, Carl Pollick, North Carolina; and nieces and nephews.

The family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to the staff of Plymouth Manor for the care and kindness shown during Flavia's time there.

A blessing service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday at Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 173 E. Green St., Nanticoke, with the Rev. Vincent Dang officiating.

Family and friends may call from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service.

Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp., will be private.

To leave a condolence for Flavia's family, please visit our website at www.kearneyfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Mar. 18, 2020
