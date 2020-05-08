|
Flora Prizzi Fulmer passed away at The Meadows elder care facility, Dallas, on Wednesday morning, May 6, 2020, at the age of 95.
She was the ninth of 10 children of Concetta (neé Giambroni) and Luigi Prizzi. Her siblings, Michaele, Serafina, Francesca, Angelina, Gennina, Cecelia, Antonio, Vincenza and Luigi, all preceded her in death.
She was born and raised in Mocanaqua and attended Shickshinny High School. She met Thurston Fulmer in Berwick in 1941, and they married just before he went off to World War II with the Sixth Marine Division. They remained together for 69 years.
During the war, she was stationed with her husband in Barstow, Calif., and employed as a clerk-typist in the supply depot. She later transferred to Berwick ACF Corps of Engineers. After the war, the couple lived in Brooklyn, N.Y., before settling in Northumberland.
A devoted wife and mother, she spent much of her later years volunteering at Priestley-Forsyth Memorial Library, Mary Derr Auxiliary and the Selinsgrove Center. She was an avid reader and had a lifelong interest in cooking. She attended Cordon Bleu classes at Bucknell University and became so skilled that neighbors often collected funds for her to cook gourmet meals. After Thurston's passing in 2012, she resided at Nottingham Village, Northumberland.
She is survived by her daughter, Karen Mertz, Dallas; her son, David Fulmer, Atlanta; three grandchildren, Thomas Mertz, Urbandale, Iowa; Matthew Mertz, Bear Creek; and Italia Fulmer, Atlanta; and two great-grandchildren, Talan and Tenley Mertz.
The family asks that any donations in her memory be sent to Central Pennsylvania Food Bank or to Priestley-Forsyth Memorial Library.
Funeral services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of Richard H. Disque Funeral Home Inc., 2940 Memorial Highway, Dallas.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 8, 2020