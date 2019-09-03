|
Florence Ann Chiumento (nee Bobrowski) was reunited in heaven with her loving husband, Nick, on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019.
Also there to welcome her to God's kingdom was her daddy, Peter, who passed away when she was a little girl; her sister, Betty; her beloved brothers, Pete and David; her very special sister, Mamie; and her loving in-laws, Nick and Grace.
Florence was born June 27, 1932, in Wilkes-Barre. She moved to Edison, N.J., after marriage and remained there until her passing.
She was a devout Catholic and a talented seamstress. She enjoyed being part of the Edison Seniors, The Altar Rosary Society, The Red Hat Society and The Garden Club.
Florence was delighted, in later years, to be reunited with her sister, Helen, due to her wonderful niece, Rosie, who made it all happen. She was thrilled when on her 83rd birthday, she walked into her daughter's house and got the best gift of all - her sister, Helen.
Florence leaves behind her three wonderful children, daughter Florence (Chris), with whom she spend summer vacations with; daughter, Mary (Jerry); and son, Nick (Kelly), with whom she shared all the holidays with.
She also leaves behind seven handsome grandsons; one beautiful granddaughter; and two adorable great-grandsons. Florence also had three cherished nieces, Marion, Barbara and Marylyn. Her children remember her telling many stories of these beautiful girls that she loved.
One very special person in Florence's later years was her son-in-law, Jerry, who the family referred to as "Mom's favorite person." Jerry, thank you for all you have done for our mother. Mom appreciated it all and especially enjoyed your daily visits and the dinners that you brought her when she was still at home.
The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Whispering Knolls who took care of her with love and patience, as well as the staff from Hospice, who has been a tremendous help during the past year.
We will see you on the other side, Mommy Dearest. Rest in peace with the angels.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. Thursday in St. Joseph Marello Parish, 237 William St., Pittston, with interment following in Old Forge Cemetery. The family will receive friends and relative from 9 a.m. until time of Mass in the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the .
Arrangements are entrusted to Adonizio Funeral Home LLC, 251 William St., Pittston.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Sept. 3, 2019