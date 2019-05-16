Guest Book View Sign Service Information Peter J. Adonizio Funeral Home 251 William Street Pittston , PA 18643 (570)-654-8683 Calling hours 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Peter J. Adonizio Funeral Home 251 William Street Pittston , PA 18643 View Map Funeral service 8:45 AM Mass of Christian Burial 9:30 AM Corpus Christi Parish 605 Luzerne Ave. West Pittston , PA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Florence B. (Angelella) Cumbo, 88, of West Pittston, passed away peacefully Friday, May 10, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was the widow of Leonard C. Cumbo who passed away June 30, 2011.



Born in Pittston on Aug. 18, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Sebastian and Crucifix Germano Angelella.



She was the youngest of nine siblings. Florence was a life member of Corpus Christi Parish, Immaculate Conception Church, West Pittston.



She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and aunt.



Some of her favorite past times included cooking, traveling and family gatherings.



In addition to her parents and husband, Leonard, Florence was preceded in death by her son, Leonard C. Cumbo Jr.; son-in-law, Richard Joseph; great-granddaughter, Larrissa Sherin; sisters, Mary Tese and Mother Lena Angelella (Cabrini Order); brothers, Ross, Joseph, Charlie, Sam and Phil Angelella.



Surviving are a brother, Tony Angelella, Old Forge; daughters, Karen Joseph, Hughestown; Carm Sherin and husband, Michael, Harding; sons, Michael Cumbo and his wife, Debbie, Dallas; and Joseph Cumbo and his wife, Marie, West Wyoming; grandchildren, Ricky Joseph; Stephanie Foersch; Michael Sherin; Laura Ristano; Mikey Cumbo; Nicole, Bryan and Josh Cumbo; and Lenny Cumbo III; great-grandchildren, Evie Whittaker; Allie Mock; and Ambree and Austin Sherin; numerous nieces and nephews.



The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to Hospice of the Sacred Heart, especially Randi.



Funeral services will be at 8:45 a.m. Saturday from Adonizio Funeral Home LLC, 251 William St., Pittston, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in Corpus Christi Parish, 605 Luzerne Ave., West Pittston. Interment will be in St. Rocco's Cemetery, Pittston. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice of the Sacred Heart.



To leave a condolence, visit Mrs. Cumbo's obituary at

