Florence Badman Obituary

Florence Badman, 85, of Mountain Top, entered into eternal rest on Monday, Sept.14, 2020, at Fritzingertown Senior Living Community, Drums.

Born in Nanticoke, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Katherine Veetzs Kamowski.

Florence enjoyed her home and all the activities within it, especially sewing and gardening.

She was preceded in death, in addition to her parents, by her husband, James Badman, in 2016; and her brothers, Henry, Edward and Gerald.

Florence is survived by her sons, James and his wife, Catherine, Hobby; William, Slocum Twp.; and Kenneth, Parkesburg; her daughter, Karen Tonnesen and her husband, Wayne, N.J.; her brother, David Kamowski and his wife, Ann, Dorrance Twp.; nine grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral services will be private and held at the convenience of the family.

McCune Funeral Home, Mountain Top, is assisting the family.

Florence's family would like to send a very heart-felt thank you to the entire staff at Fritzingertown Senior Community for their compassion and care during her stay.


