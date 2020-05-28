|
Florence "Babe" Boyle, 85, of Harveys Lake, passed away peacefully Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at home.
She was born in Luzerne on March 15, 1935, and was the daughter of the late Taft and Margaret Rutkowski Truska.
Florence is survived by son, Tommy Boyle, Harveys Lake; Eddie and Jimmy Boyle, Florida; daughter, Patty Boyle, Harveys Lake; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
There will be no funeral services or calling hours.
Arrangements are by Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc., state Routes 29 and 118, Pikes Creek.
Private interment will be in Perrego Cemetery, Harveys Lake.
Condolences can be made at clswansonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 28, 2020