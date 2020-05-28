Home

POWERED BY

Services
Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc.
2386 SR 118
Hunlock Creek, PA 18621
(570) 477-2500
Resources
More Obituaries for Florence Boyle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Florence "Babe" Boyle


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Florence "Babe" Boyle Obituary
Florence "Babe" Boyle, 85, of Harveys Lake, passed away peacefully Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at home.

She was born in Luzerne on March 15, 1935, and was the daughter of the late Taft and Margaret Rutkowski Truska.

Florence is survived by son, Tommy Boyle, Harveys Lake; Eddie and Jimmy Boyle, Florida; daughter, Patty Boyle, Harveys Lake; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

There will be no funeral services or calling hours.

Arrangements are by Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc., state Routes 29 and 118, Pikes Creek.

Private interment will be in Perrego Cemetery, Harveys Lake.

Condolences can be made at clswansonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Florence's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -