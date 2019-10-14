Home

Metcalfe-Shaver-Kopcza Funeral Home
504 Wyoming Avenue
Wyoming, PA 18644
(570) 693-1130
Calling hours
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Holy Trinity Lutheran Church
813 Wyoming Ave.
Kingston, PA
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Trinity Lutheran Church
813 Wyoming Ave.
Kingston, PA
Florence Carey Obituary
Florence Carey of Kingston and formerly of Forty Fort passed away Saturday evening, Oct. 12, 2019, at Tiffany Court Senior Living Community, Kingston.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, she was the daughter of the late Stanley and Edna Whitehouse Brolley.

She was a graduate of GAR High School, Class of 1947. For many years, she was a volunteer at the former Nesbitt Hospital of Kingston and Recovery International Support Group. She was a very active member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Kingston. Florence, along with her late husband, Sheldon, were involved with the Altar Guild and many other activities and groups in the church.

Preceding her in death was her husband, Sheldon C. Carey; and a brother, Stanley Brolley

Surviving are her son, David Carey and his wife, Debbie, Dallas; grandchildren, Mallory Emilien and her husband, Wayne and their son, Evan, Washington, DC.; David Carey, Weehawken, N.J.

Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday in Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 813 Wyoming Ave., Kingston, with the Rev. Paul Metzloff officiating.

Interment will be in Memorial Shrine Park, Carverton.

Friends may call from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday in Holy Trinity Lutheran Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 813 Wyoming Ave., Kingston, PA 18704.

Arrangements are by Metcalfe Shaver Kopcza Funeral Home Inc., 504 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming.

For information or to send condolences, please visit us at www.metcalfeshaver.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Oct. 14, 2019
