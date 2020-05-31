|
|
Florence H. Balog, 80, a resident of Swoyersville, passed into eternal life on Wednesday morning, May 27, 2020, at River Run Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, Kingston.
Her beloved husband was the late John Balog, who passed away on March 31, 1985.
Born on Aug. 6, 1939, in Wilkes-Barre, Florence was the daughter of the late Walter and Anna (Romanowski) Pochec.
Raised in Swoyersville, Florence was a graduate of the former Swoyersville High School, Class of 1957.
Prior to her retirement, Florence was employed as a seamstress in the local garment industry, working for various garment manufacturers throughout the Wyoming Valley.
A devout Catholic, Florence was a life member of the former St. Mary of Czestochowa Church, Swoyersville. Following the consolidation of her church, she became a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, Swoyersville. At both church's, Florence held membership with the Social Concerns Committee and served as an Extraordinary Minister of the Eucharist.
Living her faith daily, Florence was always there to lend a helping hand to those in need. At Christmastime, she supported "Operation Christmas Child" through Samaritan's Purse International Relief, providing gift-filled shoeboxes to be delivered to children throughout the world, and would also visit various churches throughout the Wyoming Valley to lay presents for unprivileged children under their giving trees. She volunteered and generously supported the St. Vincent de Paul Kitchen, Wilkes-Barre, and also volunteered at the F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts, Wilkes-Barre.
A woman of many enjoyments, Florence especially loved to travel. She was blessed to visit her ancestral home of Poland, and greatly enjoyed a vacation to Disney World with her dear friend, Jeanne and her family. She also went on countless beach vacations fulfilling her desire of "sticking her feet in the sand."
Florence is survived by her cousins; her caretaker and friend, Jeanne Rought, Falls; her friends; and her sister, Barbara Mackachinas, Exeter.
In accordance with Florence's wishes, the viewing and funeral service will be private and by invitation only. A Blessing Service will be celebrated by the Rev. Joseph J. Pisaneschi, pastor of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, Swoyersville.
Interment with the Rite of Committal will follow in St. Mary's Roman Catholic Cemetery, Swoyersville, where Florence will be laid to rest beside her beloved husband.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Wroblewski Funeral Home Inc., 1442 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort.
To send Florence's loved ones an online message of condolence, you may visit the funeral home website, www.wroblewskifuneralhome.com, or Facebook page.
The family would be honored if you would consider giving a donation in Florence's memory to the Make-A-Wish Foundation by visiting www.wish.org.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 31, 2020