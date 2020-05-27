Home

Lehman Funeral Home - Wilkes-Barre
689 Hazle Ave.
Wilkes Barre, PA 18702
(570) 822-4634
Florence "Flossie" Jablowski

Florence "Flossie" Jablowski Obituary
Florence "Flossie" Jablowski of Hanover Twp. passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020.

Born April 19, 1935, in Pringle, Flossie was the daughter of Joseph and Edith Dorang Kachurick. Flossie operated a beauty salon continuously for over 56 years and was one of the longest serving beauticians in Wyoming Valley.

A devoted parishioner of St. Leo's/Holy Rosary, she volunteered at numerous festivals and special events. Flossie touched so many lives through her limitless devotion to her friends, her faith and her family.

Flossie was a devoted wife to the late John Jablowski Sr.

She is survived by brother, Joseph Kachurick and wife, Geraldine; son, John Jablowski Jr. and wife, Barbara; and son, Scott. Flossie was the proud grandmother of Anastasia Jablowski, John Jablowski III and Louis Jablowski; great-grandson, Damian Laton; and brother-in-law, Stanley Jablowski and his wife, Doris.

A limited family service will be held Thursday at Lehman Family Funeral Service Inc., 689 Hazle Ave. A celebration of life will be set for this coming summer.

Visit lehmanfuneralhome.com to view her full obituary or to leave the family a condolence.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to St. Leo's/Holy Rosary Parish, 33 Manhattan St., Ashley, PA 18706.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 27, 2020
