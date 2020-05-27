|
Florence "Flossie" Jablowski of Hanover Twp. passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020.
Born April 19, 1935, in Pringle, Flossie was the daughter of Joseph and Edith Dorang Kachurick. Flossie operated a beauty salon continuously for over 56 years and was one of the longest serving beauticians in Wyoming Valley.
A devoted parishioner of St. Leo's/Holy Rosary, she volunteered at numerous festivals and special events. Flossie touched so many lives through her limitless devotion to her friends, her faith and her family.
Flossie was a devoted wife to the late John Jablowski Sr.
She is survived by brother, Joseph Kachurick and wife, Geraldine; son, John Jablowski Jr. and wife, Barbara; and son, Scott. Flossie was the proud grandmother of Anastasia Jablowski, John Jablowski III and Louis Jablowski; great-grandson, Damian Laton; and brother-in-law, Stanley Jablowski and his wife, Doris.
A limited family service will be held Thursday at Lehman Family Funeral Service Inc., 689 Hazle Ave. A celebration of life will be set for this coming summer.
Visit lehmanfuneralhome.com to view her full obituary or to leave the family a condolence.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to St. Leo's/Holy Rosary Parish, 33 Manhattan St., Ashley, PA 18706.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 27, 2020