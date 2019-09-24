|
Florence K. "Flossie" Lohman, 88, of Hanover Twp., died peacefully in her sleep on Sunday morning, Sept. 22, 2019, at home.
Born Aug. 2, 1931, in Plymouth, she was the daughter of the late Thomas Kaczorowski and Mary Fraunsiak Kaczorowski. She was a graduate of Hanover Twp. High School and Wilkes Barre Business College. Flossie was a member of Exaltaion of the Holy Cross Chuch, Hanover Twp. In past years, she was very active with the Parish bazaars and other church functions.
Flossie retired from the Hanover Twp. Board of Commissioners and previously worked for the Hanover Twp. School District. She was the first woman to be elected as a Hanover Twp. Commissioner, serving from 2000 to 2004.
She was an avid bowler, having been elected to the Wyoming Valley Women's Bowling Association Hall of Fame for her excellence in the sport as well as her administrative skills.
Flossie was very active in the Polish Union of USA, having served on many committees and was a delegate to many conventions. She was extremely proud of her Polish heritage.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James F. Lohman; brother, Joseph Drake; sisters, Victoria Laibinis, Laura Michalski, Frances Janus, Jean Pisarcik and Helen Kaczorowski.
Surviving are her brother, the Rev. Edward Kaczorowski, Wilmington, Del.; best friend and caregiver, Charlotte L. Androckitis, Hanover Twp.; many nieces and nephews; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.
The funeral will be held at 9:30 a.m. Thursday from S.J. Grontkowski Funeral Home, 530 W. Main St., Plymouth, with Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in Exaltation of the Holy Cross Church, Hanover Twp.
Family and friends are invited to call from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at S.J. Grontkowski Funeral Home.
Flossie's family would like to extend a very sincere thank you to all of Flossie's caregivers through the many years of her illness, but especially to Jo, Linda, Lorraine and Barbara who gave her their special extended care and affection to make her last days very comfortable.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the : Greater Pennsylvania Chapter, 57 N. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre, PA, 18701, in Flossie's memory.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Sept. 24, 2019