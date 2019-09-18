|
|
Florence Piekanski Jones of Plymouth Twp. passed into the hands of the Lord on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at River Run Health Care, Kingston.
Born March 11, 1931, in the Georgetown section of Wilkes-Barre, she was the daughter of the late Edward Piekanski and Stella Gembitski Piekanski. She attended Larksville schools and was a member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church, Wilkes Barre.
Florence met the love of her life, Robert H. Jones Sr., and was married for over 43 years. All they needed to be happy was one another. Florence enjoyed fishing with her husband, her flower gardens and sitting on a swing in her backyard; however, what she loved the most was being Grandma to her two grandsons.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert, who passed away in 1993; brother, Edward Piekanski; and sister, Veronica (Tony) Cascarelli.
She is survived by her loving son, Robert H. Jones Jr. and his lovely wife, Ann, Plymouth Twp.; grandsons, Robert William Jones and Daniel Charles Jones; godson, Charles Arnone; brother, Joseph Piekanski, Florida; Stella Fiedorczyk, Wilkes-Barre; and Paulette Psolka, Dallas.
No services were held at Florence's request.
Arrangements were entrusted to S.J. Grontkowski Funeral Home, Plymouth. To submit condolences to Florence's family, please visit www.sjgrontkowskifuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Sept. 18, 2019