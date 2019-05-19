Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Florence R. Bryan. View Sign Service Information Snowdon Funeral Home 140 N Main St Shavertown , PA 18708 (570)-675-3333 Send Flowers Obituary

Florence R. Bryan, 91, of Dallas, passed away peacefully at Residential Hospice at Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre on Friday, May 17, 2019.



Born in Plymouth, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Bruna Parchinski Redyker.



Florence was a graduate of Plymouth High School, Class of 1945. Throughout the years after graduation, Florence enjoyed planning each reunion while serving on the reunion committee and creating many fond memories with her former classmates.



She was employed by Sordoni Construction Company for many years where she retired as part of their administration team.



She was also a member of St. Therese's Church, Shavertown, and its Altar and Rosary Society.



Florence traveled the world, visiting over 100 countries and 40 states, where she always brought back many fun stories and trinkets to share with her family and friends. She especially loved to garden at her home and took great pride in her apple and pear trees.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband William; and by sisters, Mary Zafia, Frances Millo, Eleanore Dziekan, and Jean Sillup; and by infant brother, Joseph.



Surviving are her nephew and caretakers, Gerald Millo and his wife, Patricia; nephew, Gary Zafia; nieces, Karen Dziekan, Patricia Bowman and husband Thomas, and Debora Rosick and husband James; several great-nieces and nephews; and a great-great-nephew on the way.



Funeral services will begin at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday from Harold C. Snowdon Funeral Home Inc., 140 N. Main St., Shavertown. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. in St. Therese's Church, on Pioneer Avenue, Shavertown, where the Rev. James J. Paisley will officiate. Interment will follow in St. Vincent's Cemetery, Larksville. Friends may call Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

