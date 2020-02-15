|
Florence "Tootsie" R. Lucarino Bly, 94, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.
Born Aug. 10, 1925, daughter of Alfred Lucarino and Julia Zugarek Lucarino. Florence worked at United Penn Bank prior to her retirement. Her first priority and dedication was always her family.
Florence was a devoted member of St. Patrick's Church (St. Andrews Parrish). She was a diehard N.Y. Yankees fan and always looked forward to watching them play. She loved going to bingo and looked forward to her weekly trip to the casino.
Florence loved and adored her family. She was an angel on Earth. She loved and lived life to the fullest enjoyment, with love, patience, and kindness. She touched many lives and was loved by all that knew her. She had a smile and a sense of caring that could melt your heart. Florence also had a special love for animals, especially the dogs and cats that she had throughout her life. She will surely be meeting them all at the Rainbow Bridge. She also loved her cat, Oreo, and her parrot, Malcolm, which will be taken care of by her family.
Florence was preceded in death by her husband, Michael; son, Brian; granddaughter, Brittany; son-in-law, Bolish Bralczyk; brothers, Alfred, Arthur, Lawrence, Harold and Chester; and sisters, Marie Gibbon, Anna Klinefelter, and Dolores Mosko.
Florence will be greatly missed by her daughters, Barbara Bralczyk, Glen Lyon; Jean Caruso and her husband, Brian, Swoyersville; sons, Michael Bly and his wife, Donna, Wilkes-Barre; and Robert Bly, Wilkes-Barre; sisters, Arlene Bly, Larksville; and Shirley Savage, Plains; 11 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandchild; numerous nieces and nephews; sisters-in-law, Anna Kaminsky and her husband, Alex, Blytheburn; Renee Lucarino, Wilkes-Barre; and Mary Bly, Ashley.
Florence's entire family is grateful for the loving compassionate care she received from the staff of Residential Home Hospice and extends special thanks to Kathleen Paschke.
Celebration of Florence's life will begin with family and friends gathering from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday at McLaughlin's, 142 S. Washington St., Wilkes-Barre, and continue there at 9 a.m. Monday with a gathering followed by a Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in the Church of Saint Patrick.
Interment will be in Saint Mary's Cemetery.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Feb. 15, 2020