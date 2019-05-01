Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Florence Roman. View Sign Service Information McCune Funeral Service - Mountain Top 80 Mountain Blvd South Mountain Top , PA 18707 (570)-474-6541 Calling hours 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM McCune Funeral Service - Mountain Top 80 Mountain Blvd South Mountain Top , PA 18707 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM St. Jude's Church Mountain Top , PA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Florence Roman, 98, of Mountain Top, died peacefully on Friday, April 26, 2019, with her loving family around her.



She had been living at the Life Care Center of Sarasota, Fla. She spent most of her life in the Mountain Top area and was a devoted member of St. Jude's Parish. Florence was a member of the Altar and Rosary Society and for many years was an adorer of the Blessed Sacrament.



Florence was a loving mother to her children, Mary, Pete (Leslie) and Rose (Jim), and a loving and beloved grandmother to her grandchildren, Greg, Lea, A.J., Kristi and Jason. She loved and cared for her great-grandchildren, Mya, Ayla and Tyra, along with many nieces and nephews. Also surviving is her sister, Nellie Safko.



Florence enjoyed traveling and spent the last three years in the Sarasota area to be closer to her daughter. Nana had a love of life and a firm understanding of what was important. She will be dearly missed and will be forever in our hearts.



She was the wife of the late Peter Roman and the daughter of Constance and John Tanski.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday in St. Jude's Church. Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday evening at McCune Funeral Home, 80 S. Mountain Blvd., Mountain Top.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to St. Vincent de Paul Kitchen, 39 E. Jackson St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701.

Published in Citizens' Voice on May 1, 2019

