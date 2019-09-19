Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc.
255 McAlpine St.
Duryea, PA 18642
570-457-4387
Resources
More Obituaries for Florence McLaughlin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Florence Timinski McLaughlin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Florence Timinski McLaughlin Obituary
Florence Timinski McLaughlin passed away peacefully at home Monday, Sept. 9, 2019. She was 76. 

She was born in Dupont on Aug. 4, 1943, and was the daughter of the late Sophie and Walter Timinski; also preceded in death by her sisters, Loraine and Dorothy; brothers, Stanley, Joseph and Walter.

She is survived by her husband, James; son, John; daughter-in-law, Nora; grandson, Jack; brother, Ronald; and many loving nieces and nephews. 

She was a wonderful human being who lived with simplicity, beauty and grace.

 In lieu of flowers, please give hugs and kisses to your little ones and be safe.

Memorial services will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are made by Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc., 255 McAlpine St., Duryea.

Condolences may be made to www.kiesingerfuneralservices.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Sept. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Florence's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now