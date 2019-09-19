|
|
Florence Timinski McLaughlin passed away peacefully at home Monday, Sept. 9, 2019. She was 76.
She was born in Dupont on Aug. 4, 1943, and was the daughter of the late Sophie and Walter Timinski; also preceded in death by her sisters, Loraine and Dorothy; brothers, Stanley, Joseph and Walter.
She is survived by her husband, James; son, John; daughter-in-law, Nora; grandson, Jack; brother, Ronald; and many loving nieces and nephews.
She was a wonderful human being who lived with simplicity, beauty and grace.
In lieu of flowers, please give hugs and kisses to your little ones and be safe.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are made by Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc., 255 McAlpine St., Duryea.
Condolences may be made to www.kiesingerfuneralservices.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Sept. 19, 2019