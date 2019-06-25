Florentine Ann Belgio, 82, of West Pittston, passed away Thursday, June 13, 2019, at home.



Born in Dupont on Nov. 21, 1936, she was the daughter of the late John and Stephanie Johnson Lis. She was also preceded in death by six sisters and four brothers.



She was a graduate of Dupont High School and had worked as a seamstress for Gerri's Bridal, Pittston, for many years. She was a member of the International Ladies' Garment Workers Union.



She was a loving mother, grandmother and aunt and will be truly missed.



Surviving are two children, Charles Belgio and Michelle Belgio; three grandchildren; and many loving nieces and nephews.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday in St. Joseph Marello Parish, 237 William St., Pittston. Private interment will be held at the convenience of the family.



Arrangements are entrusted to Adonizio Funeral Home LLC, 251 William St., Pittston. Published in Citizens' Voice on June 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary