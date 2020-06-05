|
Floyd E. Powell Jr., 57, of Hughestown, passed away Monday, June 1, 2020, at his home.
He was born in Hughestown on Nov. 15, 1962, and was the son of Joyce Legg Powell and the late Floyd E. Powell Sr., who died May 13, 2014.
Floyd attended Pittston Area High School. He worked most of his life as an arborist. Floyd enjoyed spending time outdoors and loved spending time with his family and friends, he will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.
In addition to his mother, Joyce, he is survived by his sons, Floyd Powell III and his wife, Kita, Plymouth; and Nathaniel Powell, Wilkes-Barre; his sister, Joyce George, Duryea; and his grandchildren, Mya and Sierra Powell; also surviving are many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Private funeral services will be held Saturday at Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc., 255 McAlpine St. Duryea, with the Rev. Michael Shambora officiating.
Interment will be held in Milwaukee Cemetery, Clarks Summit.
Condolences may be made to www.kiesingerfuneralservices.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on June 5, 2020