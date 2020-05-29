|
Floyd L. "Nick" Stull, 83, of Old Forge, died Thursday, May 28, 2020, at home, after a longtime illness.
He is survived by his loving wife and best friend, Arlene Novak Stull. They celebrated 63 years of marriage on Sept. 6 of last year.
Born in Moosic, son of the late Floyd Sr. and Vera Correll Stull, Nick was one of ten children. A graduate of the former Moosic High School, he was an excellent football player for the Red Wings. Also a team captain, he was selected to play on the Non-Conference All Star Team and played in the "Dream Game" at Scranton's Memorial Stadium. In addition, he was offered collegiate scholarships to play football but instead enlisted in the United States Marine Corps immediately following graduation.
He would go on to proudly serve his country in the U.S.M.C. prior to his honorable discharge and return home. He would then marry his high school sweetheart, beginning their journey in life together.
They relocated to Connecticut to begin employment at Hamilton Standard - a division of United Aircraft. Nick became an accomplished bowler, participating in many leagues and enjoyed competing in the High Roller Division. Nick also enjoyed traveling to New York to see the New York Yankees play ball.
In his younger days, he volunteered his time to coach youth football and golf. He enjoyed introducing the younger generation to his favorite sports while certainly leaving a lasting impression on them.
Nick was an avid golfer. He enjoyed countless tournaments, joined many golf leagues and traveled to other states to play their courses. His favorite was the annual trip to Maryland with the crew; many laughs and goods times were had by all involved. Nick's love for the game of golf held throughout his entire life.
In his later years, he enjoyed fishing at his son's home on Paupackan Lake, where he always caught the largest bass. He also enjoyed weekends at Happy Valley, a Penn State Nittany Lion fan for life.
Nick was a man of great faith and a member of St. Michael's Roman Catholic Church, Old Forge, before its closing. He was currently a member of Divine Mercy Parish, Scranton.
Nick was a loving and kind man, respected and loved by everyone who knew him. He will be deeply missed and kept in our hearts forever.
He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, John, Charles and Arthur Stull; a sister, Sally Barnes; sisters-in-law, Patricia Stull and Rose Stull; brothers-in-law, Robert Barnes, Steve Koprowski and Edward Manalas Sr.; nephews, Thomas Neiper, USMC, Edward Manalas Jr., Willard Stull Jr.; and a niece, Doris Ann Stull.
In addition to his loving wife, Arlene, he is survived by his son, Michael Stull, Lakeville; three sisters, Vera Mae Koprowski, Piscataway, N.J.; Dorothy Pagnotti and husband, William, Old Forge; and Betty Jane Neiper and husband, Carl, Plainfield, N.J.; brothers, William Stull, Old Forge; and Willard Stull, Moosic; and numerous nieces and nephews.
His family would like to extend their gratitude to Dr. Kenneth Sebastianelli and his entire staff for all their years of excellent care and compassion.
Private funeral services by the Rev. Francis Pauselli will be Monday from Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge, with burial to follow in St. Mary of Czestochowa Cemetery, Moosic.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Floyd's name to either the American Diabetes Association c/o P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215; or to Divine Mercy Parish, c/o 312 Davis St., Scranton, PA 18505.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 29, 2020