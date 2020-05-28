|
|
Frances A. "Frannie" Elko, 90, of Exeter, passed into eternal life Tuesday, May 26, 2020.
Born in the Minooka section of Scranton, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Mary Mahalski Rafalko and sister of the late Dorothy Boyle.
She was a loyal member of St. Michael Byzantine Catholic Church, Pittston.
She was married to her loving husband of over 50 years, John Elko Jr., who preceded her in death in 2011.
Prior to her retirement, Frances had worked in the garment industry, but her favorite role of all was being a dedicated wife, mother and grandmother.
She enjoyed listening and dancing to polka music and was an avid fan of her grandchildren's sporting events, almost always seen in the stands cheering them on.
Her legacy will live on through her famous pierogi recipe made each holiday season and will be greatly missed in the hearts of the many lives she touched.
Surviving are her sons, Joseph Elko, Forty Fort; and John and his wife, Susan Elko, Exeter; grandchildren, John (Crystal), David, Erik (Chelsea), Jacob, Jarod and William Elko; and great-grandchildren, Natalia and Nicholas Elko.
Due to the current government regulations, funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Interment will be held in St. John's Cemetery, Schooley Street, Exeter.
The Rev. Andrii Dumnych will officiate.
Arrangements are in the care of Gubbiotti Funeral Home LLC, 1030 Wyoming Ave. Exeter.
To send the family an expression of sympathy or a condolence, please visit www.gubbiottifh.com.
The family would like to thank the doctors and staff at Highland Manor Nursing Home, Exeter, for the exceptional care given to their mother while she was there.
Memorial donations may be made in her memory to Meals on Wheels, 59 S. Main St., Pittston, PA 18640.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 28, 2020