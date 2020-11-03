Home

Peter J. Adonizio Funeral Home
251 William Street
Pittston, PA 18643
(570) 654-8683
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Peter J. Adonizio Funeral Home
251 William Street
Pittston, PA 18643
Frances Anita Miller


1933 - 2020
Frances Anita Miller Obituary

Frances Anita Miller, 87, of Old Forge, passed away Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Twp.

Born in Pittston on Jan. 30, 1933, she was the daughter of the late Samuel Petitto and Jennie Collisto Petitto.

Frances was a graduate of Pittston High School, Class of 1950, and Pittston Hospital School of Nursing. She had worked at Pittston Hospital and Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center.

She was a loving mother and grandmother and will be greatly missed.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Adam F. Miller, in 1968; brother, Samuel D. Petitto; sisters, Gloria Caffrey and Louise Luongo.

Surviving are her daughters, Jennifer Morrison and her husband, Edward, Binghamton, N.Y.; and Christine Cislo and her husband, Mark, Jefferson Twp.; grandsons, Michael Cislo, Philadelphia; and Adam Cislo and his spouse, Christian Bennett, Scranton; brother, James Petitto, Lancaster; and nieces and nephews.

A walk-through visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Adonizio Funeral Home LLC, 251 William St., Pittston, following CDC guidelines of wearing a face covering and maintaining social distance. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated.

Interment will be in Sacred Heart of Jesus Cemetery, Dupont.

Memorial donations may be made to the .

To leave an online condolence, visit Frances' obituary at www.adoniziofuneralhome.com.


