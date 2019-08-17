|
Frances C. White, 94, of Wyoming and Exeter, passed away Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, in Partridge-Tippett Nursing Facility Wesley Village Campus, Jenkins Twp.
Born on Jan. 3, 1925, in Wilkes-Barre, she is the daughter of the late Frank H. Thornton and Winnifred Harrity Thornton, formerly of Wilkes-Barre. She was a graduate of E.L. Meyers High School, Class of 1942, and attended Wilkes-Barre Business College.
She was married to the late Stewart F. White for 57 years. They moved to Shippensburg from 1971 to 1991 and returned to Wyoming in 1991.
Frances worked for Wendy Dress in Wilkes-Barre and retired from The Grief Co. of Shippensburg. She was a life auxiliary member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6168, Shippensburg, and was an active member. She was a member of St. Monica's Parish of West Wyoming.
Frances loved to crochet and loved to show her work at craft shows.
Preceding her in death was her husband, Stewart; sisters, Margaret Pascoe and Mary Dodson; brothers, William J. Thornton and Lawrence Thornton; and son-in-law, Roger Orlandini.
She is survived by four children whom she loved, Carole Ann Kuhar and her husband, John, Shavertown; Connie Orlandini, West Wyoming; Thomas M. White and his wife, Vicky, Shippensburg; William S. White and his wife, Kathy, Ferndale, Mich.; 10 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9;30 a.m. on Monday at St. Monica's Parish, 363 West 8th St., West Wyoming, with Father Peter Tomczak celebrant.
Interment will be in the Mount Olivet Cemetery, Carverton.
Friends may call from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. on Monday at St. Monica's Parish, 363 West 8th St., West Wyoming.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 600 Baltimore Drive, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702, or United Methodist Homes, Wesley Village Campus, 209 Roberts Road, Pittston, PA 18640.
The family would like to thank all the staff at Sacred Heart Hospice and Wesley Village Nursing Home for their outstanding care they gave to our mom.
Arrangements are by Metcalfe-Shaver-Kopcza Funeral Home Inc., 504 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming.
For information, or to send condolences, please visit us at www.metcaldeshaver.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Aug. 17, 2019