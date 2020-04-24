|
Frances G. Bekish, 85, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Monday, April 20, 2020, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.
Born in Wilkes-Barre, she was the daughter of the late William and Mary Doukis Sikorsky.
Frances was employed by St. Luke's Villa, Wilkes-Barre, as a resident assistant. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who loved her job of taking care of "old people" and in turn needing the help of others.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Stanley Bekish, in July of 1987; and her sister Mildred Polinski.
Surviving are her son, Robert Bekish, Harveys Lake; daughters, Doreen Shaver and her husband, Dean, Plains Twp.; and Linda Bekish, Bethlehem; grandchildren, Melissa, Brian and Deanna Shaver; four great-grandchildren; brother, Ronald Sikorsky, Kingston.
Frances' family would like to offer a much appreciation to all those who took time and concern with her care, including family members, the staff at North Penn Manor and the nurses at the Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.
Due to the global state of emergency, graveside services will be held at a later date in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp.
Arrangements are by Corcoran Funeral Home Inc., 20 S. Main St., Plains Twp.
For information or to leave Frances' family a message of condolence, please visit www.corcoranfuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 24, 2020