|
|
Frances Helen Tatara, 90, formerly of Plymouth Twp., peacefully passed into the hands of the Lord on Wednesday evening, Dec. 18, 2019, in Residential Hospice at Geisinger South Wilkes Barre.
Born March 19, 1929, in the Hanover section of Nanticoke, she was the daughter of the late John and Nellie Cherneski.
Most of her life, she resided in Plymouth Twp. and was a graduate of Nanticoke High School.
Mrs. Tatara was an active member of Good Shepherd Polish National Catholic Church, Plymouth, where she was extremely involved with the church functions and activities. At the church, she was a member of the Morning Star Choir and a member of the church committees and church council.
Throughout her life, she greatly enjoyed to crochet and doing crafts. Her most treasured times were spent with her loving family, especially during the holidays.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John J. Tatara, on Jan. 6, 2007; brothers, Edward, Charles, John, Al, Tony and Leonard; sister, Eleanor Deslich.
Surviving are her five loving children, Arthur Tatara and his wife, Priscilla, Allentown; Wayne Tatara and his wife, Laurel, Mountain Top; Donna Cieplik and her husband, David, Maryville, Tenn.; Tina Heck and her husband, Robert, Nanticoke; and Teresa Manley and her husband, Mark, Plymouth. She is also survived by her loving grandchildren, Melissa Grabinski; Ryan Heck and his wife, Michelle; Jessica Sidlowe and her husband, Ed; Adam Cieplik and his partner, Melissa Vega; Wesley Pashinski and his fiancé, Coby Thomas; Kathleen Whittaker and her husband, Scott; Melanie Grow and her husband, Sean; and Alyson Manley; great-grandchildren, Tyler, Emily, Wyatt, June, Liberties, Legacy, Chase, Zane, Kyle, R.J., Kendra and Reed; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A funeral will be held at 9:30 a.m. Monday from S.J. Grontkowski Funeral Home, 530 W. Main St., Plymouth, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in Good Shepherd Polish National Catholic Church, Plymouth. Interment will be in Holy Name of Jesus P.N.C. Cemetery, Lake Silkworth.
Family and friends are invited to call from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Frances may be made to the Epilepsy Research Foundation by visiting www.epilepsy.com/donate.
For directions or to submit condolences to Frances' family, please visit www.sjgrontkowskifuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Dec. 20, 2019