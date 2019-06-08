Frances J. Brazelle, formerly of Hershey, and Arlington, Va., died Wednesday, May 29, 2019, in Madison, Wis., where she resided since April 2015.



She was born in the Miners Mills section of Wilkes-Barre, the daughter of the late Andrew Brazelle and Mary Semanski Brazelle.



Frances graduated from James M. Coughlin High School, Class of 1932.



After graduation, she worked for several years in the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General as a legal secretary.



In 1941, she accepted an appointment to work for the federal government in Washington, D.C., retiring in 1972 as a personnel administrator in the Office of the Secretary of the Air Force.



After retiring from the federal government, she worked briefly in the office of the late Senator George Malone of Nevada as a legislative assistant. While living in D.C., she attended American and George Washington Universities.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Andrew R. Brazelle Jr. and Vincent T. Brazelle; and sisters, Mrs. James L. (Ann B.) Curtis, of Danville; and Mary B. Brazelle, of Danville.



She is survived by her niece, Susan Curtis, of Madison, Wis.; and nephew, Patrick R. Brazelle, of Hixson, Tenn.; a grandniece, Leah Jeedas; and numerous cousins.



She enjoyed reading, golf, bridge, social and political issues, volunteering, also travelling extensively abroad and in the United States.



Memorials may be given to a .



A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family.



Arrangements are in the care of Yanaitis Funeral Home Inc., Plains Twp. Published in Citizens' Voice on June 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary