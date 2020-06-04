|
Frances K. Davis, 94, of Nanticoke, passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.
She was a resident at Birchwood Healthcare Center for the past eight years. She lived at Oplinger Towers for over 30 years and previously West Chester.
Frances was born July 17, 1925, in Tennessee, a daughter of the late D. Philmore and Maude McElyea Cornett. She was married to Laning Davis until his death on June 20, 1975.
She was employed in sales for many years by Avon Products and later insurance. She also was employed by Deveraux School for Special Children, West Chester.
Frances was a member of St. Faustina Kowalska Parish and St. Stanislaus Church previously. At St. Stanislaus, she belonged to the Women's Catholic Council and was active in Girl Scouts of America, serving as a troop leader and neighborhood director. Deeply committed to her Catholic faith, she completed profession on Oct. 14, 2007, becoming OFS of Holy Dormition /St. Clare Fraternity of the Secular Franciscan Order at Sybertsville.
Preceding her in death, in addition to her husband, Laning, was a son, George W. Mest III; sisters, Jean Ellison; Lee Hall; and Mary Casey; and a brother, Joe Cornett.
She is survived by daughter-in-law, Denise Mest, Prospect Park; and a granddaughter, Jackie Mest, Claymont, Del.; as well as several loving nieces and nephews.
Due to current restrictions, a private blessing service will be held with the Rev. James R. Nash, her pastor, officiating.
Interment will be in Edge Hill Cemetery, West Nanticoke.
Arrangements are in the care of Davis-Dinelli Funeral Home, 170 E. Broad St., Nanticoke.
For information or to leave the family a condolence, please visit www.dinellifuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on June 4, 2020