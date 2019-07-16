Just twenty days short of her 90th birthday, Frances Liva passed from this earthly life.



Born Aug. 1, 1929, to Saverio Rosato and Louise Saracino Rosato of Old Forge, Frances was the fourth of five daughters.



Frances attended Marywood College for two years, then married Enzo A. Liva, a talented cellist, in 1950. The couple eventually made their home in Wilkes-Barre. Never one to be content as a full-time housewife and after giving birth to four children in the first five years of her marriage, Frances started a home-based business making frozen spaghetti sauce. Without the capital to grow her business, she returned to college and received a B.A. in English from Wilkes College (University) and worked hard making a comfortable home for her large family and busy husband. She used her degree working in recreational services at Retreat State Mental Hospital, which eventually closed. Frances' final career was that of a licensed real estate agent, working for Tom Heart Realty company.



In her later years, after her husband's death in 2005, she moved from her home in Wyomin, to assisted living in Connecticut and Pennsylvania. She had suffered a slow cognitive decline which ended in her death on July 11, 2019.



She was also preceded in death by her beloved sisters, Eleanor Liva and Ann Marie Kinzer, as well as her dear grandson, Justin Liva.



Frances is survived by her sisters, Claire Tedesco and Rita Betti, as well as her four children, Stephanie Liva, Enrico Liva, Philip Liva and Claire Liva Erris. Surviving grandchildren are Youssef Mahmoud, Philip Liva, Andrew Liva, Talia Erris and Michelle Liva.



She will be cremated and interred with the ashes of her husband in Cathedral Cemetery in Scranton.



The family will hold a private memorial in the fall, date yet to be determined.



Those who wish may make donations in Frances' name may make one to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Published in Citizens' Voice on July 16, 2019