Frances Mae English

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frances Mae English.
Service Information
E. Blake Collins Funeral Home
159 George Avenue
Wilkes-Barre, PA
18705
(570)-822-3514
Obituary
Send Flowers

Frances Mae English, 90, of Bear Creek Twp., passed away peacefully on Friday, May 17, 2019.

Frances was a beloved wife, sister, mother and grandmother.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph English; sister, Marion Woods; and her sons, Ralph English, Anthony "Tony" English and David English.

Frances is survived by her daughter, Debra English Ference and her husband, Stephen, Wilkes-Barre Twp.; sister, Leona Florek, Rockaway, N.J.; brother, Thomas Woods and his wife, Gertrude, Wilkes-Barre; daughter-in-law, Billi VonDran English, Bear Creek Twp.; and grandchildren, Nicole Ference, Anthony English, Sterling English-Rospendowski, Meghan English, Matthew English, Michael English, Stephen Ference and Justine English.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Thursday in St. Elizabeth's Church, Bear Creek Twp. Interment will be in Holy Trinity Cemetery, Bear Creek Twp.

Friends may call from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday in the church.

Condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.eblakecollins.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 21, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.