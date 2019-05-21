Frances Mae English, 90, of Bear Creek Twp., passed away peacefully on Friday, May 17, 2019.
Frances was a beloved wife, sister, mother and grandmother.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph English; sister, Marion Woods; and her sons, Ralph English, Anthony "Tony" English and David English.
Frances is survived by her daughter, Debra English Ference and her husband, Stephen, Wilkes-Barre Twp.; sister, Leona Florek, Rockaway, N.J.; brother, Thomas Woods and his wife, Gertrude, Wilkes-Barre; daughter-in-law, Billi VonDran English, Bear Creek Twp.; and grandchildren, Nicole Ference, Anthony English, Sterling English-Rospendowski, Meghan English, Matthew English, Michael English, Stephen Ference and Justine English.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Thursday in St. Elizabeth's Church, Bear Creek Twp. Interment will be in Holy Trinity Cemetery, Bear Creek Twp.
Friends may call from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday in the church.
Condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.eblakecollins.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 21, 2019