Hugh B. Hughes & Son Inc.
1044 Wyoming Ave
Forty Fort, PA 18704
(570) 288-9341
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Hugh B. Hughes & Son Inc.
1044 Wyoming Ave
Forty Fort, PA 18704
Funeral
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
9:30 AM
Hugh B. Hughes & Son Inc.
1044 Wyoming Ave
Forty Fort, PA 18704
Francesca T. Meyers


1948 - 2019
Francesca T. Meyers Obituary
Francesca T. Meyers, 71, of Chestnut Street, Swoyersville, died Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

Born May 2, 1948, she was the daughter of the late Onofrio Perzia and Antonina Chiazza Perzia. She graduated from Swoyersville High School and resided in Swoyersville for her entire life. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and devoted friend.

Preceding her in death were her sisters, Rosa Sciabica, Marianne Perzia and Maria Rembis; brothers, Stefano, Gaetano, Filippo and Giuseppe.

Surviving are her husband of 50 years, Clark R. Meyers; daughters, Christine Meyers-Phillips, Lancaster; Carol Dubia and her husband, Michael, Raleigh, N.C.; brothers, Antonio Perzia, Luzerne; and Michael Perzia, Swoyersville; and four grandchildren.

The funeral is at 9:30 a.m. Saturday from Hugh B. Hughes & Son Inc. Funeral Home, 1044 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort. The interment will be in Chapel Lawn Memorial Park, Dallas.

Friends may call from noon until 2 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Memorial donations may be made to the , or The Shepard's Chapel, P.O. Box 416, Gravette, AR 72736.

For information or to send the family a condolence, visit www.hughbhughes.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Aug. 22, 2019
