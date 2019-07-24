Capt. Francis "Frank" A. Hantz, USN (retired) died Monday, July 22, 2019, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Twp.



Born Aug. 18, 1927, in Duryea, he was the son of the late Frank J. Hantz and Mary C. Hantz.



He graduated from Duryea High School in 1944, and completes one year of studies at Bloomsburg State Teachers College before enlisting in the U.S. Navy in 1945. After he completed his enlistment, he returned to Bloomsburg and received his Bachelor of Science degree in business education in 1949. He subsequently received an master of science degree in management from the U.S. Navel Postgraduate School in Monterey, Calif.



After graduation from Bloomsburg, he taught at the Reading Business Institute in Reading and in the Baltimore County School System in Maryland.



He re-entered the U.S. Navy during the Korean conflict and remained on active duty until his retirement in 1973. He served 28 years. He served as an intelligence officer with Attack Squadron 92, Staff, Air Group Nine, and Staff, Commander Task Force 77.



He also served as an instructor at the Pacific Fleet Air Intelligence School, the Naval Intelligence School in Washington, D.C., and participated in the establishment of the Turkish Intelligence School in Ankara, Turkey.



During his last tour of duty, Captain Hantz served as the fleet intelligence officer on the staff of Commander U.S. Seventh Fleet (May 1971 to August 1973) under VADMs M. Weisner, W. Mack, J. Holloway and G. Steele. Although most of his service in a combat environment was spent in the Western Pacific, Captain Hantz also served in Europe, Africa, the Middle East and several locations in the continental United States.



Captain Hantz's personal decorations include the Legion of Merit (with combat V), the Meritorious Service Medal, the Navy Commendation Medal (with combat V), the Army Commendation Medal, a National Order (S. Vietnam), and the cross of Gallantry (S. Vietnam).



His unit awards include the Combat Action Ribbon, two Navy Unit Commendations, one Meritorious Unit Citation, and one Cross of Gallantry (S. Vietnam). He earned other medals for service in World War II, the Korean Conflict and the Vietnam War.



After his retirement form active naval service, he worked in the Washington, D.C., area as a consultant in the information science field. His clients included Planning Research Corporation, Martin Marietta, Booz, Allen and Hamilton and other defense contractors.



He was a member of the Nativity of Our Lord Parish, Duryea, the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4909, Dupont, the Army and Navy Club and the Naval Intelligence Professionals in Washington, D.C.



He is survived by his sister, Joan C. Hynoski, Duryea; niece, Dorice Oliveri and husband, Stanley, Hughestown; their sons, Jeff and Matt Oliveri; and nephew, Richard Hynoski and his family, Colorado.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Friday in Nativity of Our Lord Parish Church, 127 Stephenson St., Duryea, with the Rev. John Polednak officiating.



Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc., 255 McAlpine St., Duryea.



Family and friends are asked to go directly to the church for the Mass, there will be no procession from the funeral home.



Interment will be held in Holy Rosary Cemetery. American Veterans Honor Guard of Greater Pittston will provide military honors.



Condolences may be made to www.kiesingerfuneralservices.com.