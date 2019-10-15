Home

Services
Wade Funeral Home
1002 Radcliffe Street
Bristol, PA 19007
215-788-9313
Calling hours
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Wade Funeral Home
1002 Radcliffe Street
Bristol, PA 19007
View Map
Calling hours
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
9:00 AM - 9:45 AM
Wade Funeral Home
1002 Radcliffe Street
Bristol, PA 19007
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mark Church
Bristol Borough, PA
View Map
Francis A. Iskra Obituary
Francis A. Iskra passed away Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, at ManorCare Yardley. He was 81.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, son of the late Joseph and Mary Komenicky Iskra, he moved to Levittown in 1960 and has been a Bristol Borough resident for 46 years.

He received his BS from King's College, Wilkes-Barre, and a master's in elementary education from the University of Scranton. Mr. Iskra was a retired reading, English and social studies teacher, working in Bristol Twp. School District.

He was a member of St. Mark Church and the Men of St. Mark and took great pride in his vegetable and flower gardens, sharing his bounty of vegetables with friends and neighbors. Mr. Iskra enjoyed going to dinner with his daughter and son-in-law and loved to putter around his yard, polka music and going to the casinos. He was proud of his Slovak heritage and enjoyed time spent with his many dogs over the years.

He was also predeceased by one sister, Mary Matrisciano; twin brother, Charles Iskra; and brothers, Joseph Iskra and Methodius Iskra.

Husband of the late Dorothy Griffin Iskra, he is survived by his devoted daughter and son-in-law, Sarah E. and Dale Mastrull; his siblings, Magdalen I. Iskra, Martha Iskra, Cyril Iskra (Theresa), and Theresa Matrisciano; along with 15 nieces and nephews and many great-nieces and great-nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend his funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Friday in St. Mark Church, Bristol Borough. Interment will be in St. Mark Cemetery.

Friends may call from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday and from 9 to 9:45 a.m. Friday at Wade Funeral Home, 1002 Radcliffe St., Bristol Borough. www.wadefh.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Oct. 15, 2019
