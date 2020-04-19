Home

Francis Andrew Salonick Obituary
Francis Andrew Salonick, 95, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away on Thursday, April 16, 2020.

Francis was born in Wilkes-Barre Twp., where he lived most of his life with his wife and family. He was a son of the late Frank and Mary Knish Salonick. He was a graduate of Wilkes-Barre Township High School. Francis was self-employed as a barber in Wilkes-Barre Twp. He was later employed as a nurse's assistant at the Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center.

Francis was an active member of St. Nicholas Roman Catholic Church in Wilkes-Barre, where he would regularly volunteer as an usher.

Francis, Frank, Honey, Darling, Dad, Papa, Chotty, Uncle Francis was loved by all who knew him. He loved to socialize with family and friends, always telling his jokes to the crowd's delight. He was thrifty, loved to cook, bake, grocery shop and travel, especially to the beach. We will always carry your memory in our hearts. You will be missed.

In addition to his parents, Francis was preceded in death by his daughter, Judith Naples, and by his siblings, John Balas, Josephine Yarrish, Joseph Salonick, Helene Pendzinski and Carl Salonick.

He is survived by the love of his life and wife of 54 years, his "Darling," Marian Sheldon Salonick; children, Curtis Salonick, Wilkes-Barre; Paul Kleist, Wilkes-Barre; Linda Sauers, Avoca; Musette Goralski, Monkton, Md.; Damian Salonick, Yardley; and Nadja Colangelo, Hampstead, Md.; 18 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

Due to the Covid-19 Virus funeral services will be private and for the immediate family. There will be no calling hours. A Mass of Christian Burial to celebrate Francis's life will be held at a later date.

Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Francis's name to St. Nicholas Church, 226 S. Washington St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home, 89 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre.

Online condolences can be sent by visiting Francis's obituary at www.natandgawlas.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 19, 2020
