Home

POWERED BY

Services
Williams-Hagen Funeral Home Inc.
114 West Main Street
Plymouth, PA 18651
(570) 779-3400
Resources
More Obituaries for Francis Czuba
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Francis Czuba

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Francis Czuba Obituary
Francis Czuba, 86, of Plymouth, passed away Friday, May 1, 2020 in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

Born May 9, 1933, he was the son of the late Frances Callahan and Peter Czuba. He was a graduate of Harter High School, Class of 1951.

Francis was formerly employed as a restaurant manager at the Spa restaurant, also an employee of B. Levy Shoes where he was awarded employee of the year, and Alta Manufacturing, Hanover Twp.

He was one of those people that made you feel good, just because he was there. The world is a better place because he was in it. He will live on for generations, as evidenced by all the full blown and inspiring musicians in the extended family.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Elizabeth Guval and brother, Peter Czuba.

Survived by his wife of 65 years, Cora Elizabeth Hunter Czuba; daughter, Linda Burke and husband, Kevin, Hunlock Creek; Francis Czuba and girlfriend, Allison Edwards, Plymouth; Randy Czuba and wife, Kim, Plymouth; Sharon Czuba and boyfriend, Dave Brace, Plymouth; sisters Ceil Souder, Plymouth; and Veronica Stoffick and husband, Michael, Wilkes-Barre; and brother Anthony Czuba, Texas. "Pop" also has seven grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and Breeze, a beloved pet.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday in Bethel Hill Cemetery with the Rev. Ronald Cease officiating.

Arrangements are Williams-Hagen Funeral Home, 114 W. Main St., Plymouth.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Francis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -