Francis Czuba, 86, of Plymouth, passed away Friday, May 1, 2020 in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.
Born May 9, 1933, he was the son of the late Frances Callahan and Peter Czuba. He was a graduate of Harter High School, Class of 1951.
Francis was formerly employed as a restaurant manager at the Spa restaurant, also an employee of B. Levy Shoes where he was awarded employee of the year, and Alta Manufacturing, Hanover Twp.
He was one of those people that made you feel good, just because he was there. The world is a better place because he was in it. He will live on for generations, as evidenced by all the full blown and inspiring musicians in the extended family.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Elizabeth Guval and brother, Peter Czuba.
Survived by his wife of 65 years, Cora Elizabeth Hunter Czuba; daughter, Linda Burke and husband, Kevin, Hunlock Creek; Francis Czuba and girlfriend, Allison Edwards, Plymouth; Randy Czuba and wife, Kim, Plymouth; Sharon Czuba and boyfriend, Dave Brace, Plymouth; sisters Ceil Souder, Plymouth; and Veronica Stoffick and husband, Michael, Wilkes-Barre; and brother Anthony Czuba, Texas. "Pop" also has seven grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and Breeze, a beloved pet.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday in Bethel Hill Cemetery with the Rev. Ronald Cease officiating.
Arrangements are Williams-Hagen Funeral Home, 114 W. Main St., Plymouth.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 3, 2020