Francis "Frank" Dehaut, 33, formerly of Wilkes-Barre, died Saturday, May 2, 2020.
Frank passed away peacefully at his residence at Silk Mill Apartments, Easton.
Francis was born Dec. 15, 1986, in the former Nesbitt Hospital, Kingston. He was the son of Francis and LuAnn Haefele Dehaut, Wilkes-Barre.
Francis was a graduate of GAR Memorial High School, Class of 2005. He received the Deans Scholarship from DeVry University. He studied biochemical engineering for one and a half years and then transferred to the University of Scranton where he obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in neuroscience.
Francis was employed by ACCURATE Neuromonitoring, Fairfield, N.J., as a CNIM neuromonitoring technologist. He worked throughout New Jersey in various hospitals and in out-patient surgical clinics.
Francis enjoyed dabbling in the stock market, collecting firearms, all forms of shooting, especially shooting clays with his father and brother. He also enjoyed music and going to concerts and auctions. He enjoyed being around dogs, especially his companion, Ace.
Francis trained at Joe Huntzingers Karate Studio, where he attained the rank of First Degree Black Belt. He was a karate instructor for Master Huntzinger at his Mountain Top school for a short period of time. Francis was a member of the school's traveling karate team known as "Team Toro" and he competed in many tournaments where he won a number of trophies.
Francis was an intelligent, loving and caring individual. He would help anyone who was in need of some knowledge or physical labor. He was a giving man who thought of others and to a point where he would give you his last dollar if he knew it would help. Francis enjoyed being with his family as was looking forward to spending time with his nephew. His favorite thing to do was spending time with his girlfriend, Kristen, and their dog, Ace.
Francis was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Russel "Jack" and Elsie "Renee" Haefele; paternal grandparents, Francis and Theresa Dehaut; two paternal first cousins, Diane and Lucinda View.
Surviving, besides his parents, are brother, Russell Jack Dehaut and his wife, Jessica; nephew, Finnegan Patrick Dehaut, Nazareth; several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Francis will be missed by all who knew him, especially his family, longtime girlfriend, Kristen Caminiti, who he intended to marry; and his close friend, Marion "Pinky" Mergo.
Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family with the Rev. Leslie Halchak, pastor, who is a close family friend, officiating at the service. Interment will be in Maple Hill Cemetery, Hanover Twp.
Arrangements are by George A. Strish Inc. Funeral Home, 105 N. Main St., Ashley.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 8, 2020