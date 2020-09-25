Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davis Dinelli Funeral Home
170 E Broad St
Nanticoke, PA 18634
(570) 735-5370
Resources
More Obituaries for Francis Beretsky
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Francis E. Beretsky

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Francis E. Beretsky Obituary

Francis E. Beretsky, also known as "Batman" or "Ski," 46, recently of Kingston, passed away unexpectedly Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

He resided at Lake Wynonah, Auburn, for several years, moving back to this area three weeks ago.

Born July 30, 1974, he was raised in the North End section of Wilkes-Barre. In 1992, he graduated from James M. Coughlin High School, where he played and excelled in baseball.

He was a corrections officer at SCI-Graterford, SCI-Mahanoy, and recently transferred to SCI-Dallas. Prior to this career path, he was employed as a mason.

He enjoyed physical fitness, golf and all things Avery, which included wrestling and playing video games.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Francis "Franny" and Leona Zelenok Beretsky; and a sister, Emily Herbert Bogdon.

He is survived by Lynette Reakes Beretsky; and his loving and energetic son, Avery Francis Beretsky, his greatest achievement in life.

A private blessing service will be held from Davis-Dinelli Funeral Home, Nanticoke, with the Rev. James Nash, pastor of St. Faustina Parish, officiating.

Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Wanamie.

There will be no calling hours. Please respect each other and stay healthy.

To leave the family a condolence or expression of sympathy, please visit www.dinellifuneralhome.com.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Francis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -