Home

POWERED BY

Services
A J Kopicki Funeral Home
263 Zerbey Ave
Kingston, PA 18704
(570) 287-3398
Resources
More Obituaries for Francis McGee
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Francis H. "Dude" McGee

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Francis H. "Dude" McGee Obituary
Francis H. "Dude" McGee, 83, of Kingston, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, in Residential Hospice Inpatient Unit, Wilkes-Barre.

He was born in Wilkes-Barre, son of the late Cormac and Grace Dorian McGee.

Frank was a graduate of Kingston High School, served in the U.S. Air Force, and worked for many years in New Jersey for Rowe Manufacturing and returned to Kingston after retiring in 2004. He and his brother Charlie were active with Meals on Wheels in the Wyoming Valley and the food pantry in New Jersey.

The family would like to send thanks to the staff of Residential Hospice for their compassion and care of Dude, and also to Monsignor Tressler, Father Moseley and Deacon O'Connor for their spiritual guidance and friendship.

Dude was preceded in death by his sisters, Helen Dydynski, Anna Mae Yarashas; and brothers, Cormac, Joseph, James and Charles.

He is survived by his twin brother, Peter and his wife, Barbara; sister, Margaret and her husband, Joseph Steinberg; brother-in-law, Richard Yarashas; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The funeral will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday from Kopicki Funeral Home, 263 Zerbey Ave., Kingston, with Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. in St. Ignatius Church. Interment will be in the parish cemetery, Pringle.

Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to St. Ignatius Church.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Sept. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Francis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now