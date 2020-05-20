|
On Sunday, May 17, 2020, the Baker family is sad to say that the "Big Old Bear Daycare" has been closed. Pop Pop Baker has been called to heaven. Francis "Frank" J. Baker, 67, of Kingston, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, May 17, 2020, at home, surrounded by family.
Frank was born in Washington to Marion Hello Baker, California, and the late Francis S. Baker, on May 13, 1953.
He was a graduate of Sacred Heart High School, Plains Twp. He married his first and last love, Nancy M. Lunnie. They would have celebrated 49 years of marriage this August.
After graduating from high school, Frank served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam era. He graduated from Luzerne County Community College with an associate degree in criminal justice. Frank was employed by the state of Pennsylvania as a correctional officer at SCI-Dallas before retiring after 20 years of service. He was a member of the Plains American Legion, Joseph E. Conlon, Post 558. Frank was an avid Pittsburgh sports fan and would be heard listening to his all-time favorite singer, Bruce Springsteen.
Frank was preceded in death by his father, Francis S. Baker; his father-in-law, John L. Lunnie; and mother-in-law, Jessie M. Lunnie.
Frank is survived by his loving wife, Nancy; his mother, Marian (Hello) Baker, California; son, Francis Stanley, Kingston; Jennifer Sarah Hokien and her husband, Richard, Kingston; Kelley Cathleen Smith and her husband, David, Wilkes-Barre; five grandchildren, Teressa Lynn Baker, Reading; Sydney Baker Hokien, Kingston; Samantha Baker Hokien, Kingston; Brenna Smith, Hazelton; Sophia Smith, Wilkes-Barre; and Riley Smith, Wilkes-Barre; and one great-grandchild, McKenzie Baker, Reading; sister, Jackie Coffer and her husband, Gary, California; sister, Michelle Olshefski and her husband, Robert, Sterling; brother, Michael Baker and his wife, Jill, California; and his little buddy, Ethan Paylor, Wilkes-Barre, of which he loved very dearly. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews who will miss him dearly.
Nancy, along with her children, would like to thank her sister, Elaine Perta, of her gift of love by donating her kidney to her brother-in-law, Frank. Frank and Nancy had nine more loving and wonderful years together due to her.
Frank's family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the Renal Consultants of Wyoming Valley and the doctors and nurses of Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center.
Funeral services will be held at a time of convenience of the family.
Arrangements are entrusted to Corcoran Funeral Home Inc., 20 S. Main St., Plains Twp.
