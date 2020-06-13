|
Francis J. "Buddy" Boylan, 68, of Pittston, passed away on Thursday, June 11, 2020, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital, Wilkes-Barre.
Born in Pittston on May 18, 1952, he was the son of the late Francis Boylan and Kathleen (Monahan) Harrison.
Buddy was a 1970 graduate of Pittston Area High School. After graduating, he served with the U.S. Marine Corp during the Vietnam War. Buddy worked many years for Bridon American, Hanover Twp. He attended Luzerne County Community College and entered into its EMT program.
He worked as an EMT for the Pittston Twp. Ambulance Association and Trans-Med Ambulance Services, Luzerne. For many years, he was an instructor for the American Red Cross, teaching CPR and many other EMT training courses. He was proud of the award he received from the American Red Cross as volunteer of the year.
Buddy enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, he enjoyed his home, loved to work in his yard and most of all loved to cook and entertain during the spring and summer months on his outdoor deck. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, Joseph Boylan and his stepfather, Edward Harrison.
Buddy is survived by his wife of 42 years, Gail (Bleyer) Boylan; his sons, Joshua and his wife, Danielle, Pittston, and Eric and his wife, Christina, South Abington Twp. Also surviving are his grandson, Alexander Boylan; his siblings, James Boylan, Pittsburgh; Cathy Talarico, Pittston; Linda Azaravich, Pittston; Donna Ahearn, Pittston; Thomas Boylan, Pittston; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services are private and will be held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are made by Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc., 255 McAlpine St., Duryea.
Online condolences may be made to www.kiesingerfuneralservices.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on June 13, 2020